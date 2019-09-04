Puppies stop by FOX 9 ahead of James J. Hill Days

article

Newfoundland puppies stopped by FOX 9 Wednesday ahead of James J. Hill Days!

James J. Hill Days kicks off Sept. 6-8 along the shores of Lake Minnetonka, as the Wayzata area community celebrates James J. Hill, one of Minnesota's historic figures. Hill once owned the Great Northern Railroad company and built the present depot in 1906.

The Depot Dog Park will host adoption events, puppy cuddle events and a doggy kissing booth!

