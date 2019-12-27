FOX 9 reporter's dog causes skijoring wipeout

Dogs may be the ultimate companion, but sometimes they aren't always on the same page as their owners.

Friday morning FOX 9’s Kendall Mark was at Three Rivers Park in Plymouth, Minnesota getting some tips on skijoring from area skijoring champion Tyler McKean and his dog Buddy. Skijoring is a winter sport where a person is pulled on skis by a dog.

While McKean took off on the trail like a pro, Mark’s attempt with her pup, Stella, didn’t go as smoothly.

Unsure of where to go, Stella went behind Mark causing her to take a tumble on the trail.

"We've officially gone viral Stella, congratulations," said Mark.

Perhaps all Stella needs is a little bit more practice.