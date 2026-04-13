Xcel urges customers to prepare for possible severe weather on Monday

Xcel Energy is urging customers to have their storm plans in place as there is a risk of severe weather on Monday across southern and western Minnesota.

Stormy Monday

Local perspective:

Much of southern Minnesota, including parts of the Twin Cities metro, is in a Level 3 "Enhanced" risk of storms on Monday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop after 4 p.m. and continue through the evening hours. The primary threat is large hail, along with wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The storms taper overnight, leaving behind cloud cover and the potential for patchy fog. Overnight lows fall into the 40s and 50s.

Xcel urges customers to be prepared

What you can do:

Xcel is urging customers to be prepared for Monday storms and to get ready for the coming months.