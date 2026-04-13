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Xcel urges customers to prepare for possible severe weather on Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 13, 2026 12:14pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Severe storms possible later Monday

MN weather: Severe storms possible later Monday

Enjoy a warm and partly sunny Monday before scattered storms develop later in the day. The Twin Cities metro is under a Level 3 enhanced risk of severe weather, with hail and wind the primary threats. FOX 9's meteorologist Keith Marler has the forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Xcel Energy is urging customers to have their storm plans in place as there is a risk of severe weather on Monday across southern and western Minnesota.

Stormy Monday

Local perspective:

Much of southern Minnesota, including parts of the Twin Cities metro, is in a Level 3 "Enhanced" risk of storms on Monday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop after 4 p.m. and continue through the evening hours. The primary threat is large hail, along with wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The storms taper overnight, leaving behind cloud cover and the potential for patchy fog. Overnight lows fall into the 40s and 50s.

Xcel urges customers to be prepared

What you can do:

Xcel is urging customers to be prepared for Monday storms and to get ready for the coming months.

  • Build a home emergency kit. Useful items include; Battery-powered radio or television,flashlights, batteries, back up phone chargers, a phone that does not require electricity, non-electric alarm clock, bottled water and nonperishable food, manual can opener, first aid kit, extension cords (for partial outages), manufacturer's instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (e.g., garage doors)
  • Make back-up plans for medical equipment
  • Observe food safety
  • Avoid downed power lines
  • Stay informed: Visit Xcel's website, Facebook page, Xcel app for the latest info on any outages.
  • Report your outages: You can report outages by calling 1-8000-895-1999, texting OUT to 98936, visiting Xcel's website, or using Xcel's app.
Severe WeatherMinnesota