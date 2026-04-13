Minnesota weather: Warm 70s with severe storms possible after 4 p.m. Monday

The Brief Temperatures climb into the mid-70s across the metro and southern Minnesota. Scattered thunderstorms develop after 4 p.m., on Monday. The main risk includes hail and winds, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The Twin Cities metro is under a Level 3 enhanced risk of severe weather.



A warm and partly sunny Monday brings highs in the 70s before scattered storms develop late in the day.

Severe storms possible Monday

Monday's forecast:

Monday starts mild with patchy sunshine and light easterly winds around 10 mph. Temperatures warm quickly into the mid-70s across the Twin Cities metro and southern Minnesota. Northern Minnesota remains cooler, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

(FOX 9)

Storm chances:

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop after 4 p.m. and continue through the evening hours. The Twin Cities metro and areas south are under a Level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather, with a Level 2 slight risk across central and western Minnesota.

The primary threat is large hail, along with wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The storms taper overnight, leaving behind cloud cover and the potential for patchy fog. Overnight lows fall into the 40s and 50s.

Severe weather map as of 7 a.m. on April 13, 2026. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday turns a bit cooler but remains above average, with highs in the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Another chance for showers and possibly a few rumbles arrives Wednesday as temperatures warm back into the 70s.

Thursday looks warm and sunny, with highs near 75 degrees. Friday brings another round of rain and possible rumbles as temperatures warm into the upper 70s.

A cold front moves through for the weekend, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s Saturday with a chance for rain. Sunday rebounds closer to average, with highs in the mid-50s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)