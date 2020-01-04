Windy weather expected Sunday in Twin Cities, gusts could reach 40 mph

Gusty weather expected on Sunday for the Twin Cities has a wind advisory in effect for the metro and areas to the north and west.

In the metro, gusts could hit around 40 miles per hour. For the northwest parts of the state, like Alexandria, Brainerd, and Bemidji, the wind will be stronger, and gusts could hit 50 miles per hour.

As for temperatures, highs will be in the upper 30s for the metro but, due to the winds, it will feel like the low 20s.

The advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.