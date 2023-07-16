Winds expected to clear wildfire smoke from Minnesota by Sunday afternoon

More smoke from the Canadian wildfires is filtering into our sky today, and while it's not as thick as it was on Saturday, it's still enough to prompt an air quality alert for central and southern Minnesota.

As winds pick up Sunday afternoon, the smoke will begin to dissipate, gradually clearing in the mid-afternoon hours.

Sustained winds Sunday will blow around 15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph at times.

The morning hours brought a few scattered showers for some, and by Sunday afternoon there's another chance for more widely scattered showers. The best chance for rain falls into southeastern Minnesota this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay slightly cooler than average Sunday and Monday before we see more seasonable weather return early next week.

The next best chance for a little more rain comes on Wednesday; otherwise, the week ahead looks to be rather dry and sunny.