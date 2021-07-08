Temps dip to as low as 30 degrees in northern Minnesota Thursday

article

Thursday got off to a chilly start with many areas of northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin seeing early morning temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s.

Hibbing set a new record low of 34 degrees for July 8. Ashland, Wisconsin tied their record with a low of 36 degrees.

The coldest spot was Brimson, a township in St. Louis County, which recorded an early morning temperature of 30 degrees.

The chilly start Thursday morning was caused by a clear sky and very dry air brought on by a Canadian high pressure system moving over Lake Superior. The good "summer" news is that although dry air leads to cooler morning low temperatures, it also allows for rapid warm-ups. So the cool morning quickly leads to a mild and pleasant afternoon in the sunny 60s and 70s statewide.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to summer weather live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.