Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Central St. Louis County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Meeker County, Morrison County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pope County, Renville County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
2
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Summer-style heat arrives quickly as June starts with a bang

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Here comes the heat

Summer will get kicked into high gear as a ridge of heat moves from the West Coast into the Upper Midwest starting in earnest on Friday and going into next week. It's tough to know exactly how long it will last, but doesn't show much of a cool down through midweek.

(FOX 9) - As we transition from our spring months to summer months, Mother Nature will waste no time bringing in the summertime heat. Temps will begin to soar Thursday and Friday as much of the state and the region will see highs getting into the 90s, with a few triple digits possible.

This is thanks to a ridge of high pressure that’s been building along the West Coast for a few days. It will spread northeastward into our neck of the woods by Friday and could hang around a while. This type of pattern typically keeps the south central U.S. cooler and unsettled, while the northern half of the country bakes under sunshine and near record heat. It’s these types of patterns that can lead to quickly developing drought conditions IF they last too long (more than a week).

Future temps as summertime heat arrives in Minnesota

Much of the region is likely to be in the 90s with triple digits possible this weekend as the summertime heat arrives in Minnesota. The Twin Cities are likely to see solid mid 90s.

So just how warm? How about ALL-TIME record highs! Winnipeg has a chance to break their all-time record high temperature of 101 degrees on Friday. Even places like Grand Forks, Fargo, Alexandria and Willmar could all reach triple-digit heat. International Falls could have their warmest temperature in more than 25 years.  

The Twin Cities though won’t likely be quite that warm with mid-90s looking likely, although some upper 90s aren’t out of the question if conditions can come together just right.

Dew points will gradually rise in later half of this week

Humidity levels will gradually rise the next few days. We'll start toasty warm Thursday and ease into a bit more steamy warmth by the latter half of the weekend as dew points climb into the 60s. It won't be oppressive, but it will certainly feel uncomfortable.

The piece of good news is that this heat won’t come with oppressive levels of humidity. While it won’t exactly feel like desert heat, we’ll start out with more of a comfortable toasty warmth as dew points will be in the 50s Friday. But then, we'll transition into more of a sticky humid heat as we get through the weekend with dew points climbing to the mid-60s or so by Sunday.

Stay cool!