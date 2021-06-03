Summer-style heat arrives quickly as June starts with a bang

As we transition from our spring months to summer months, Mother Nature will waste no time bringing in the summertime heat. Temps will begin to soar Thursday and Friday as much of the state and the region will see highs getting into the 90s, with a few triple digits possible.

This is thanks to a ridge of high pressure that’s been building along the West Coast for a few days. It will spread northeastward into our neck of the woods by Friday and could hang around a while. This type of pattern typically keeps the south central U.S. cooler and unsettled, while the northern half of the country bakes under sunshine and near record heat. It’s these types of patterns that can lead to quickly developing drought conditions IF they last too long (more than a week).

So just how warm? How about ALL-TIME record highs! Winnipeg has a chance to break their all-time record high temperature of 101 degrees on Friday. Even places like Grand Forks, Fargo, Alexandria and Willmar could all reach triple-digit heat. International Falls could have their warmest temperature in more than 25 years.



The Twin Cities though won’t likely be quite that warm with mid-90s looking likely, although some upper 90s aren’t out of the question if conditions can come together just right.

The piece of good news is that this heat won’t come with oppressive levels of humidity. While it won’t exactly feel like desert heat, we’ll start out with more of a comfortable toasty warmth as dew points will be in the 50s Friday. But then, we'll transition into more of a sticky humid heat as we get through the weekend with dew points climbing to the mid-60s or so by Sunday.



Stay cool!