Sub-zero temperatures possible as arctic air rolls across Twin Cities area

A push of arctic air is rolling across the Minnesota area Tuesday night, which is expected to drop overnight low temperatures near zero Wednesday morning.

On average, the Twin Cities metro area will drop below zero 22 times each winter, but this year has been anything but average.

This winter, we have only dropped below zero twice, both in late December.

However, the forecast calls for temperatures to drop below zero both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

