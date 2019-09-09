Strong to severe storms could develop in southern Minnesota, Twin Cities Monday afternoon

article

There is a slight risk of severe weather across the southern half of the Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, for the later part of the day Monday.

Rain and general rumbles are expected to roll across the area from the morning into the afternoon. Strong to severe storms could develop within these areas late in the afternoon and into the evening. The severe risk will begin to diminish as the storms weaken and move off late Monday night.

Large hail and damaging wind are the key threats, but heavy downpours and even an isolated tornado are also possible.

TIMELINE

Late afternoon into the early overnight hours

THREATS

Key threats:

Damaging wind gusts (60+ miles per hour)

Large hail (1-inch or greater)

Secondary threats: