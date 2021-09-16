Storms moving east could bring strong to severe weather into Twin Cities Thursday night

A line of storms moving east could bring strong to severe weather to the Twin Cities Thursday evening.

The storms are currently pushing through western and northern parts of Minnesota, bring wind and hail.

Those storms could hit the Twin Cities metro around 10 p.m. or later.

After that, there will be some chances of rolling thunder in the Twin Cities overnight but the chances for severe weather diminishes after the evening storms.

Stay sky aware!

