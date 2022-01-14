Storm could bring 6-10 inches of snow to SW MN, slushy mess in metro

After a few mild afternoons with plenty of melting, we're back into the snow zone across the area Friday.

An Alberta Clipper is zipping through the Dakotas and western Minnesota on its way into Iowa. Folks closer to that Clipper's path in southwestern Minnesota have the best shot at seeing snowfall totals in the range of 6-10 or more inches by the time everything wraps up Friday evening.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for western and southwestern Minnesota through Friday evening for general totals in the 4-6 inches range, but those higher pockets of 6-10 inches or more will be primarily localized south of the Minnesota River Valley and near the Buffalo Ridge.

Totals will sharply decrease toward the Twin Cities, as 2-3 inches of slushy snow seems reasonable for the metro by Friday evening, with a general 2-4 expected for most of the Advisory zone.

Northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin will miss out on this round of snow.

Chilly sunshine with highs in the teens pops in for a visit on Saturday as we shovel our driveways clean. Above average temperatures in the upper 20s with flurries return for Sunday.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 9 Weather App to stay up to date on the winter weather with the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7 customized for your current location and favorite locations: fox9.com/apps.