Snow totals: More than 7 inches in Kimball as flakes continue to fall

The snow continues to fall Sunday morning, with a winter weather advisory in effect for much of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities.

A winter storm warning was in effect for parts of central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin through the late morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, officials responded to 55 crashes and 45 spinouts statewide from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday. No injuries were reported.

Areas like Pleasant Lake reported 8.5 inches of snow, while Montrose is reporting about 3.7 inches by 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Snow Totals:

Pleasant Lake: 8.5"

Kimball: 7.5"

Atwater: 7"

Clearwater: 6"

Ivanhoe: 4.5"

Buffalo: 4"

Montrose: 3.7"