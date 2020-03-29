Snow Totals: Less than 1 inch in Twin Cities, nearly 5 in northern Minnesota

article

Minnesotans across the state woke up to some spring snowfall, ranging from just a dusting in some areas to nearly 5 inches in northern parts of the state.

The Twin Cities metro saw about 1 inch at most, while areas like St. Cloud and parts of Duluth reported about 4-6 inches of snow.

SNOW TOTALS:

ST.CLOUD - 4”

KIMBALL - 3”

HUTCHINSON - 2.6”

SAUK RAPIDS - 2.5”

MAPLE LAKE - 1.9”

WATERTOWN - 1”

EDEN PRAIRIE - 1”

CHANHASSEN - 1”

FORESTON - 2”

RICHFIELD - .8”

MONTGOMERY -.5”

ANOKA -.3”



Mille Lacs saw quite the snowfall Saturday night. (Paul Vandekempen)

