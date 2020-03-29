Snow Totals: Less than 1 inch in Twin Cities, nearly 5 in northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Minnesotans across the state woke up to some spring snowfall, ranging from just a dusting in some areas to nearly 5 inches in northern parts of the state.
The Twin Cities metro saw about 1 inch at most, while areas like St. Cloud and parts of Duluth reported about 4-6 inches of snow.
SNOW TOTALS:
ST.CLOUD - 4”
KIMBALL - 3”
HUTCHINSON - 2.6”
SAUK RAPIDS - 2.5”
MAPLE LAKE - 1.9”
WATERTOWN - 1”
EDEN PRAIRIE - 1”
CHANHASSEN - 1”
FORESTON - 2”
RICHFIELD - .8”
MONTGOMERY -.5”
ANOKA -.3”
Mille Lacs saw quite the snowfall Saturday night. (Paul Vandekempen)
