Slushy day has Minnesotans hoping for spring weather soon

Wednesday was a day most people in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area probably wanted to spend inside, even if they had to head outside. State Patrol troopers responded to more than a hundred crashes Wednesday morning, and the sloppy weather continued into the evening. That included snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain.

The storms moved in Tuesday night turning into a wet Wednesday. But despite the snow and slush, dozens were still out and about for their daily walks around the lakes. Several of them described the weather as "gross."

"I spent most of the day indoors. That’s why I waited on to walk (until the afternoon). It was a little lousier this morning," said Mark Hogan.

FOX 9 also found students who had to be outside for track practice.

"My lungs they're on fire all the time, but I'm just putting in the work," said Jacob Greenwald, who was out walking with his friend Ethan Haugh.

Their advice? Layer up.

"It could be a lot better. Usually it is around this time. Around the beginning of April, it's (usually) a lot better," Haugh said.

A day filled with concrete skies actually began with a rough morning commute. Cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured multiple spinouts Wednesday morning.

"Any morning like this, you're going to have a lot of action on the highways. I'm glad I don’t have to go to work anymore. I just worry about my kids and them having to drive," Hogan said.

The wind was also picking up around midday, reducing visibility in some areas and making roads slick, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. People in the metro are now hoping they'll get a break from the chilly weather soon.

"We're from Minnesota so anything could happen right?" said Chloe Haon, who was walking near Bde Maka Ska on Wednesday.

Advertisement

A reminder from the State Patrol: Please drive carefully, and turn on headlights and taillights.