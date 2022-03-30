Wintry mix continues through Wednesday evening with slushy coatings possible

Wednesday's forecast

The widespread wintry mix this morning will turn into occasional showers with drips, sleet, and snowflakes all possible. A gradual transition to flakes will occur late today, which could lead to some slushy minor coatings this evening and overnight.

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 (FOX 9)

Liquid totals

The east side of the Twin Cities metro has well over a half inch of rain and melted snow, including MSP Airport. The west metro though, far less. Across the state, everyone is getting at least a little bit, and it's not over until late tonight.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Liquid totals for late Tuesday to Wednesday across Minnesota From: FOX 9

Will the northern lights be visible in Minnesota?

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch and predicts the storm could reach level 3 on their 5-level scale when the flares arrive around Wednesday evening. That could trigger Northern Lights as far south as Iowa.

However, it's not likely to see any of this in Minnesota tonight because cloud cover will linger.