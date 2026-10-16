Rainfall totals: How much rain did the Twin Cities get on Thursday?

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The Brief On-and-off rain showers moved across much of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Thursday. The Twin Cities metro saw nearly an inch of rain in some areas. In southern Minnesota, Rochester recorded 1.2 inches of rain.



It was a dreary day Thursday as off-and-on rain showers moved across much of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. As much as 1.2 inches of rain fell in southern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities metro saw up to an inch.

WEATHER FORECAST: Chilly, blustery Friday before widespread frost overnight

Twin Cities metro rainfall totals

Rainfall totals in the Twin Cities metro for Oct. 15 through Oct. 16.

In the Twin Cities metro, Lakeville saw the most rain, recording just shy of 1 inch from Thursday through early Friday morning. The most rain fell in the north-east, east and south metro.

By the numbers:

Lakeville: 0.98 inches

Hastings: 0.96 inches

Scandia: 0.90 inches

Rosemount: 0.90 inches

River Falls, Wisconsin: 0.89 inches

Somerset, Wisconsin: 0.89 inches

North St. Paul: 0.87 inches

Eagan: 0.85 inches

Roseville: 0.82 inches

Prior Lake: 0.82 inches

Cottage Grove: 0.80 inches

Burnsville: 0.78 inches

Hudson, Wisconsin: 0.78 inches

Woodbury: 0.77 inches

Forest Lake: 0.77 inches

Stillwater: 0.76 inches

Minneapolis: 0.72 inches

Hugo: 0.72 inches

Blaine: 0.68 inches

Edina: 0.68 inches

Carver: 0.68 inches

Minnetonka: 0.68 inches

Victoria: 0.66 inches

Coon Rapids: 0.65 inches

Robbinsdale: 0.64 inches

Mound: 0.64 inches

Andover: 0.59 inches

Waconia: 0.56 inches

Maple Grove: 0.54 inches

Maple Plain: 0.47 inches

Rogers: 0.47 inches

Rockford: 0.40 inches

Statewide rainfall totals

Statewide rainfall totals for Oct. 15 through Oct. 16.

Statewide, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin got the most rain, with Rochester seeing 1.20 inches total.

Big picture view:

Rochester: 1.20 inches

Owatonna: 1.10 inches

Red Wing: 1.07 inches

Eau Claire, Wisconsin: 1.03 inches

Faribault: 0.96 inches

Hayward, Wisconsin: 0.92 inches

New Richmond, Wisconsin: 0.9 inches

La Crosse, Wisconsin: 0.78 inches

MSP Airport: 0.76 inches

Mankato: 0.67 inches

Hutchinson: 0.46 inches