Rainfall totals: How much rain did the Twin Cities get on Thursday?
(FOX 9) - It was a dreary day Thursday as off-and-on rain showers moved across much of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. As much as 1.2 inches of rain fell in southern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities metro saw up to an inch.
WEATHER FORECAST: Chilly, blustery Friday before widespread frost overnight
Twin Cities metro rainfall totals
Rainfall totals in the Twin Cities metro for Oct. 15 through Oct. 16.
In the Twin Cities metro, Lakeville saw the most rain, recording just shy of 1 inch from Thursday through early Friday morning. The most rain fell in the north-east, east and south metro.
By the numbers:
- Lakeville: 0.98 inches
- Hastings: 0.96 inches
- Scandia: 0.90 inches
- Rosemount: 0.90 inches
- River Falls, Wisconsin: 0.89 inches
- Somerset, Wisconsin: 0.89 inches
- North St. Paul: 0.87 inches
- Eagan: 0.85 inches
- Roseville: 0.82 inches
- Prior Lake: 0.82 inches
- Cottage Grove: 0.80 inches
- Burnsville: 0.78 inches
- Hudson, Wisconsin: 0.78 inches
- Woodbury: 0.77 inches
- Forest Lake: 0.77 inches
- Stillwater: 0.76 inches
- Minneapolis: 0.72 inches
- Hugo: 0.72 inches
- Blaine: 0.68 inches
- Edina: 0.68 inches
- Carver: 0.68 inches
- Minnetonka: 0.68 inches
- Victoria: 0.66 inches
- Coon Rapids: 0.65 inches
- Robbinsdale: 0.64 inches
- Mound: 0.64 inches
- Andover: 0.59 inches
- Waconia: 0.56 inches
- Maple Grove: 0.54 inches
- Maple Plain: 0.47 inches
- Rogers: 0.47 inches
- Rockford: 0.40 inches
Statewide rainfall totals
Statewide rainfall totals for Oct. 15 through Oct. 16.
Statewide, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin got the most rain, with Rochester seeing 1.20 inches total.
Big picture view:
- Rochester: 1.20 inches
- Owatonna: 1.10 inches
- Red Wing: 1.07 inches
- Eau Claire, Wisconsin: 1.03 inches
- Faribault: 0.96 inches
- Hayward, Wisconsin: 0.92 inches
- New Richmond, Wisconsin: 0.9 inches
- La Crosse, Wisconsin: 0.78 inches
- MSP Airport: 0.76 inches
- Mankato: 0.67 inches
- Hutchinson: 0.46 inches
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.