Minnesota weather: Chilly, blustery Friday before widespread frost overnight

The Brief Morning showers and clouds clear for a brighter but blustery Friday afternoon. Friday is rather chilly with widespread highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Frost and freezing conditions are possible overnight into Saturday morning.



Friday brings a chilly and blustery day to Minnesota as morning showers give way to afternoon sunshine before widespread frost and freezing conditions arrive overnight.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Friday starts chilly and blustery as lingering morning showers and clouds gradually move out.

Skies begin clearing from the north and west, allowing for more sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures remain in the upper 40s and low 50s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 50 degrees.

Northerly winds at 15 to 25 mph or higher will make for a blustery day before gradually easing during the late afternoon and evening.

(FOX 9)

Frost and freeze conditions

What to expect:

Friday night turns clear, calm and cold, with temperatures falling into the mid-30s in the Twin Cities and upper 30s across parts of western Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the Twin Cities metro, while freeze warnings are in effect for portions of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, where temperatures could dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Frost and freezing temperatures could damage unprotected plants and vegetation.

A freeze watch is also noted for parts of west-central Minnesota, where freezing temperatures are possible.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday turns much brighter and warmer as temperatures climb back into the low 60s under plenty of sunshine, though it will still be rather breezy.

Sunday looks pleasant, with a few high clouds, lighter winds and highs in the mid-60s.

The warming trend continues next week as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)