Friday night rains either 'feast or famine'

In true summertime fashion, some areas of Minnesota & Wisconsin received some much needed moisture Friday night and early Saturday, but many others did not. This is very common this time of year as localized heavy rain can add up quickly, but is rarely widespread. This can lead to drastic differences in rainfall over short distances.

Areas just north of I-94 in a west to east corridor from around Detroit Lakes & Alexandria, to North Branch, Sandstone, and Hinkley received the most widespread beneficial rain with most areas getting anywhere from a half inch to two inches.

South of that corridor though, generally along highway 12 and 14, which includes the Twin Cities, very little rain fell. Many of these areas received less than a tenth of an inch.

Totals:

Balsam Lake, WI: 4.00"

Bernum: 2.21"

Sauk Centre: 2.17"

Sandstone: 1.81"

Motley: 1.57

Saginaw: 1.54"

Deer Creek: 1.53"

Cushing: 1.52"

Stacy: 1.49"

Cohasset: 1.47"

Rush City: 1.46"

Cambridge: 1.33"

Garrison: 1.30"

North Branch: 1.21

Sartell: 1.16"

Little Falls: 1.14"

Zimmerman: 1.05"

Lindstrom: 0.94"

Ham Lake: 0.87"

Andover: 0.57"

Forest Lake: 0.34"