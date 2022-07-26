Rain possible, but the 4th driest June/July combo continues

article

You'd have to go back over 100 years to find June and July that were drier than this year's.

2.2 inches of rain have fallen since June 1st, far short of the usual 8.6 inches that usually falls in that time span.

We may see some isolated storms today, but those will be very hit or miss, with most of them north of I-94.

Temperatures will cool slightly with highs in 70s and tomorrow will be dry with highs in the 80s.