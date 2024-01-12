Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
10
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Pictures: Snowstorm hits southeast Wisconsin on Jan. 12-13, 2024

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:08AM
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
thumbnail_IMG_1164.jpg article

MILWAUKEE - For the third time in just one week, southeast Wisconsin is getting hit with another round of snow on Friday, Jan. 12. 

We invite you to help us tell the story of just how the snow is impacting your life. Share pictures of the snow in your neighborhood – whether you are clearing it or playing in it. 

Click the ADD button below to begin. 

Submit your photo(s)

FOX6 Weather Extras

FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

Storm-Center-APP_FS.jpg

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

winterclosings2020_770x433.jpg

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media