Blizzard Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

PHOTOS: Chicago, suburban residents capture winter storm

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
FOX 32 Chicago
North Aurora, Ill. (The Roberts)

CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and its suburbs are experiencing significant snowfall on Friday.

Snow accumulation is expected to be most significant in the west and northwest, with totals ranging from six to 10 inches. Lesser amounts are anticipated in the city and areas to the south. 

While the snow might not be everyone's favorite, many viewers are embracing the storm by capturing photos and recording videos to fully immerse themselves in the wintry experience.

FOX 32 assembled a collection of our favorite storm photos from viewers in the gallery below. You can submit your weather photos to the FOX 32 Weather app. Tune in from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on-air, online or on FOX LOCAL to see if your photos made the newscast.