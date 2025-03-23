Minnesota weather: Winter storm warning up north, scattered rain in the Twin Cities

The Brief Strong winds will bring a messy system into Minnesota on Sunday. A winter weather advisory is in effect in the northern part of Minnesota, with heavy snow and ice throughout the day. The Twin Cities will see spots of rain around the area.



Sunday morning is quiet and cloudy, but a messy system is expected to bring heavy snow up north and scattered rain into the metro area.

Twin Cities overcast, scattered rain

Local perspective:

The Twin Cities are currently in the warm pocket of an active system, with temperatures around 43 degrees on Sunday morning.

Spotty rain showers may be found across the metro through the afternoon, with a couple of scattered snowflakes possibly mixing in.

Wind will make for some blustery conditions in the afternoon with northwest gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

Low temperatures will dip down to around 27 degrees on Sunday night.

Seasonable sunshine is expected on Monday, with a projected high temperature of around 49 degrees.

Snow up north

Big picture view:

Most roads in the northern third of Minnesota are covered or partially covered with snow Sunday morning, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

About 2-5 inches of snow is expected to accumulate throughout the day, with some wind creating areas of reduced visibility.

A winter weather advisory is in place for areas in and around Hibbing, Grand Rapids and Duluth with a winter storm warning in the far northeastern regions of Minnesota.