MN weather: Mostly sunny Labor Day ahead of rain on Tuesday

Monday is shaping up to be another nice day in Minnesota, similar to what we've seen over the past week. But, a change is in the air for Tuesday.

Labor Day weather

What we know:

Monday is looking to be another mostly sunny day in the upper 70s. Some spots could see pop-up rumbles during the day, mainly west of the Twin Cities.

What's next:

A cold front begins to move toward us on Tuesday. It's not until the afternoon and evening that we see the organized attempt at some showers and widely scattered rumbles. That stays with us Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Later in the week, it turns blustery and cooler with highs only in the 60s and in the 50s for some parts of the state.

What you can do:

