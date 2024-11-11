MN weather: Brighter and seasonable Veterans Day

As a cold front pushes through the upper Midwest, Veterans Day is shaping up to be a cooler but calmer day in Minnesota.

Veterans Day forecast

We'll see gusty winds out of the northwest to start the day. The winds will gradually relax as high pressure builds its way in. Monday afternoon will be sunny and actually pretty nice around or slightly above average.

Looking ahead

We're back below freezing Monday night into early Tuesday morning. But winds will shift on Tuesday to out of the southeast, which will start a warming trend. That should put highs for most in the 40s with some pockets in southern Minnesota seeing temps in the low 50s – but, the winds will be gusty.

Wednesday will bring some scattered showers, especially in western Minnesota, to start the day. The rain will slowly drift eastward. Wednesday should look a lot like this past weekend: cloudy with some light showers but nothing particularly heavy.