MN weather: Cold, mostly cloudy, and a stray flurry on Monday

Monday will be cold, cloudy with some stray flurries possible before temperatures turn frigid on Wednesday.

November snowfall

By the numbers:

The Twin Cities finished out the month of November with 7.8 inches of snow at the official reporting site at MSP Airport. That is slightly above average and a lot more than the last couple of years, when we got less than an inch of snow. But, not a huge amount in the grand scheme of things. In 2022, we saw 13 inches of snow in November. In 2019, we saw 14.3 inches of snow during the month.

What's next:

Some stray flakes are possible for southeastern Minnesota and some flurries in the metro. On Tuesday, a clipper rolls through, bringing a dusting of light snow for Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, temps take a drop. When you wake up Thursday morning, most of our numbers, our temperatures will start with a minus sign.