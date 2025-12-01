Expand / Collapse search

MN weather: Cold, mostly cloudy, and a stray flurry on Monday

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 1, 2025 7:33am CST
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Cold temps ahead

After snow over the weekend, temperatures take a plunge this week. Cody Matz takes a look at your forecast.

(FOX 9) - Monday will be cold, cloudy with some stray flurries possible before temperatures turn frigid on Wednesday.

November snowfall

By the numbers:

The Twin Cities finished out the month of November with 7.8 inches of snow at the official reporting site at MSP Airport. That is slightly above average and a lot more than the last couple of years, when we got less than an inch of snow. But, not a huge amount in the grand scheme of things. In 2022, we saw 13 inches of snow in November. In 2019, we saw 14.3 inches of snow during the month.

What's next:

Some stray flakes are possible for southeastern Minnesota and some flurries in the metro. On Tuesday, a clipper rolls through, bringing a dusting of light snow for Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, temps take a drop. When you wake up Thursday morning, most of our numbers, our temperatures will start with a minus sign.

