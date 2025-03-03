MN weather: Slushy accumulating snow possible late Tuesday and early Wednesday

article

The Brief A spring-like storm will bring wind, rain and snow for some this week. Rain showers will become more widespread in Minnesota before transitioning to snow late Tuesday. Snow with wind gusts upwards of 45 mph could create a messy Wednesday morning commute in southern Minnesota.



A spring-like storm will slide across much of the country this week that will lead to severe weather opportunities in the southern U.S. but plenty of wind, rain, and some snow for some of the northern states.

Rain and snow chances

What to expect:

The rain will spudder to a start around the Twin Cities metro on Tuesday with rain showers becoming steadier and more widespread heading into the evening commute, that will be wet and NOT white. But increasing northerly breezes will allow temperatures to slide to the freeze mark late Tuesday evening where rain will switch over to snow.

The falling snowflakes won't last long from the west and north of the Twin Cities metro where little, if any, snow accumulation is possible. But areas from the Twin Cities south and eastward are more likely to see at least some minor accumulations.

Combine the snow with wind gusts upwards of 45 mph and traveling Wednesday morning could be difficult in much of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued.

What's next:

The snow will quickly wrap up by the lunch hour on Wednesday as the gusty conditions gradually subside into the evening.

This will be a small blip in the grand scheme of more spring-like conditions as the 40s will quickly return with 50s possible again by Sunday.