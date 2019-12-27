Mix of moisture expected for the weekend throughout Minnesota

article

After a dry Christmas, plenty of moisture is moving into Minnesota for the last weekend of 2019.

With more of a "spring-like" air mass in place, many areas will see a mix of precipitation types. The Twin Cities metro area will likely receive predominantly rain, but some light snow accumulations will be possible, especially late in the weekend. Chances for heavy snow will be relegated to parts of western and northern Minnesota.

Minnesotans can expect off and on rain and or snow from Saturday morning to likely right into Monday.

With the varying types of precipitation on the way, officials are advising drivers to stay aware on the roads and be sure to plan for extra time depending on travel conditions.

