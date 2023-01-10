Minnesota weather: Wintry mix possible Tuesday night

Tuesday will be foggy and gray, with plenty of clouds. Then at night comes the possibility of light snow and a wintry mix, which could make roads slippery for the Wednesday morning commute.

The high on Tuesday will be around 30 degrees for the Twin Cities. Overnight, the low will dip down to about 27 degrees.

A scattered, light snowy mix is possible Tuesday night, with an inch or two of snow with an icy glaze possible. This could make roads slippery Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, any flakes will fizzle early. Otherwise, it'll be mild with a high of around 32 degrees and a peek of sun late in the day.

We'll chill out a little bit Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 20s. And then it'll warm back up again Saturday, which will see a high of around 32 degrees and sunshine. Sunday we'll thaw out, with a high in the mid-30s and partly sunny sky.

Meanwhile, an air quality alert remains in place until at least noon on Tuesday, so the air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.