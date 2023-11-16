Minnesota weather: Windy and warm, then temperatures tumble
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thursday will be warm and windy, but temperatures will tumble Thursday night.
The high on Thursday will be around 68 degrees in the Twin Cities with a veil of high clouds and wind gusts up to 45 mph. Thursday night will be much cooler, with temperatures quickly falling and blustery breezes. The low in the Twin Cities will be around 29 degrees overnight.
Friday is looking fairly seasonable with a high of around 44 degrees. It'll be bright, quiet and much calmer. Looking ahead to the weekend, highs in the low 50s are in the forecast, with plenty of sunshine.
Here's your seven-day forecast: