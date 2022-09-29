Minnesota weather: Warmer and sunny Thursday; gorgeous weekend ahead

After a crisp start to the morning, a southern flow warms things up on Thursday ahead of a gorgeous fall weekend.

The high on Thursday will be right around 67 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, with widespread upper 60s expected across western Minnesota.

Overnight, it'll dip down into the 50s for much of Minnesota, with lows in the 40s expected in northern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

It'll be sunny and warmer on Friday, with a high of 72 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is above average for this time of year (the average high is 67 degrees). Low 70s are expected across western Minnesota, while highs in the upper 60s are forecast for northern Minnesota.

This weekend is looking gorgeous, with highs in the low 70s and upper 60s. Saturday – the first day of October – will feature blue sky and light southern breezes with a high of 71 degrees. Expect patchy clouds on Sunday with a pleasant 68 degrees.