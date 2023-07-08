Minnesota weather: Warm and pleasant weekend ahead

Get outside and enjoy the weather because it will be a beautiful weekend in the Twin Cities.

Saturday morning starts a little crisp, with temperatures in the mid to low 60s. By the afternoon temperatures will climb into the high 70s, slightly below average this time of year, with a slight breeze coming out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight temperatures drop into the mid 50s with quiet and calm conditions.

Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly warmer in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine. As we move into the evening hours, a cold front will bring isolated shower north of I-94 on Sunday. The Twin Cities metro will remain dry but could see its next chance of rain Monday evening.

Looking at the week ahead, temperatures will heat up on Monday but should cool down for the remainder of the week, increasing the chances for some much needed rain.