Minnesota weather: The heat is on Labor Day weekend

While Sunday brings the greatest chance of a record-breaking temperature, we're going to experience scorching temperatures throughout the weekend.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities Metro from 3 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Monday as the afternoon heat index could reach over 100 degrees, and overnight lows keep things warm.

Saturday's highs will reach around 95 degrees in the Twin Cities metro with plenty of sunshine, overnight temperatures will only drop to about 77 degrees.

Things really heat up on Sunday, the hottest of the three-day weekend, and our best chance at breaking a record, as temps soar into the triple digits. We don't see a lot of reprieve on Monday, with another day in the upper 90s. This could prove to be the hottest last weekend of Summer in decades.

Number of 90 degree days in the Twin Cities. (FOX 9)

Not only will it be hot, but it will be relatively dry. There is an elevated fire risk through the weekend.

The heat wave continues through Tuesday, but after that, we will finally get a break from the scorching temperatures. By Wednesday, we'll cool to the low 80s, as more seasonable weather returns.