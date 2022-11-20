Minnesota weather: Sunshine for your Sunday

After several days of clouds, the sun has finally arrived and will stick around as we head into the week.

It will feel much more tolerable outside Sunday after a blustery Saturday afternoon. With just a light wind out of the South, wind chill won't play as much of a role as we end our weekend.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s for most of the state on Sunday.

Take a look at Sunday's forecast (FOX 9)

The lovely sunshine will stick with us for the next several days as our temperatures steadily climb closer to seasonable, which is around 40 degrees for this time of year. However, temperatures will still be some 5-10 degrees cooler than average in the coming days.

Thankfully we won't have to worry about any more days in the teens, at least for the time being.

Looking at the Holiday week ahead, the weather will be calm, with highs in the 30s.