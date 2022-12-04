Minnesota weather: Sunshine filled Sunday with warmer temperatures

There will be plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures on Sunday compared to the bitter cold earlier in the weekend.

Sunday morning will start off chilly in the metro with temperatures in the teens, but throughout the day it will warm up with afternoon highs reaching into the mid 30s.

Get outside and enjoy the warmer temperatures on Sunday as it will cool down slightly heading into the workweek. Sunday will be quiet and filled with sunshine, but the clouds will increase as we head into the night, bringing a chance of slight flurries which could linger into Monday morning.

Looking at the week ahead, temperatures will drop slightly below average for this time of year. Most of the week will have highs in the 20s with lows in the teens or single digits. There will be lingering clouds for a few days, but the weekend should warm back up into the 30s.