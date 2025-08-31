Minnesota weather: Sunny skies with crisp air

The Brief Sunday morning fog is clearing out as temperatures rise. The day will look beautiful with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s. Labor Day will have more sunshine before Tuesday brings a cold front and a few storms.



The fog will dissipate as temperatures rise this morning, leaving us with a beautiful day under mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Sunday forecast

It's a seasonable Sunday with pleasant temperatures ahead.

This makes for a picture-perfect holiday weekend with lots of sunshine and crisp air.

The evening is expected to be cool, clear and quiet.

Future forecast

What's next:

Labor Day will be a copy and paste of today, with more sunshine on the way with reasonable temperatures.

Come Tuesday, a cold front will trigger showers and a few storms in the afternoon and evening.

Much cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the middle of the week with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday is expected to be the coldest day, with highs struggling to reach 60.