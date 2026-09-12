Minnesota weather: Sunny Saturday with a light breeze

The Brief Saturday is bringing mostly sunny skies and a light northwest breeze, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph near Duluth and the North Shore. Sunday will start cloudy with spotty showers in southern Minnesota before clearing to a sunny afternoon. The coming week turns cooler and wetter, with Monday shaping up as the best chance for rain and possible thunderstorms.



It's a mostly sunny Saturday across Minnesota, but cooler and breezier than what residents have gotten used to lately.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

A northwest wind is pulling in drier, more comfortable air across the state Saturday.

While it won't be as gusty as Friday, the breeze will still be noticeable — especially in northern Minnesota and along the North Shore near Duluth, where gusts could reach the mid to upper 20s and possibly up to 30 mph in some spots.

For the Twin Cities and western Minnesota, gusts are expected to top off at close to 20 mph — a noticeable breeze, but nothing extreme.

Saturday's high is expected to reach 75 degrees — nearly spot-on for the seasonal average.

Future forecast

What's next:

Sunday morning will bring a cloudy start with spotty sprinkles or a few showers, mainly in the southern third of the state.

The Twin Cities could also see a couple of showers in the morning.

By the afternoon, skies are expected to clear and turn sunny, closing out the weekend on a pleasant note.

The high Sunday will be around 68 degrees — a cooler day that may carry an early fall feel.

Heading into the work week, conditions turn cooler and wetter. Monday is shaping up as the best potential for a rainy day, with possible thunderstorms.

Tuesday brings a return of sunshine, but temperatures will remain below average, with highs mostly in the upper 60s to lower 70s expected through the extended forecast.