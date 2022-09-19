Minnesota weather: Summer-like to start the week, then it turns cooler

It will be warm to start the week, but then things will turn more like fall.

Dense fog will clear out mid-morning, making way for a sunny, warm Monday. The high will be 81 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, which is about 5-10 degrees above average.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, temps will drop into the 60s, with spotty sprinkles possible.

Tuesday could see another round of fog, but the day will become warm, muggy and breezy, with a high of 86 degrees.

The summer-like weather ends by Wednesday when winds blow out of the northwest. The high will be 67 degrees with a blustery wind and increasing clouds.

Thursday will be even cooler, with a high of 62 degrees. Friday the high is forecast to be 61 degrees, with showers possible. The 60s continue this weekend, with a high of 68 degrees on Saturday and plenty of clouds. Sunday will be mild, with a high of 68 degrees.