Minnesota weather: Summer-like Friday before rumbles roll in later tonight

The Brief Friday will feel like summer with highs near 85 degrees and south winds gusting up to 40 mph in some spots. Scattered showers and severe storms are likely this evening, mainly north of I-94, with hail, damaging wind and an isolated tornado possible. The weekend brings cooler, more comfortable weather, with highs in the mid-70s Saturday and a chance of showers Sunday morning.



Warm temperatures and gusty south winds are moving in today, but so is the potential for severe weather by evening, especially across northern Minnesota.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

Friday is shaping up to feel like a summer day, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

South winds will be picking up through the day, with gusts frequently reaching 25 to 30 mph across much of the southern half of the state.

Some areas could see peak gusts close to 35 mph, and isolated spots may hit 40 mph by the end of the day.

Along with the wind, humidity will be on the rise. It won't feel oppressively muggy, but it will be noticeably more humid than Thursday.

Higher clouds will also be rolling in through the day ahead of an approaching cold front.

Possible evening storms:

Severe weather is possible this evening, mainly north of I-94. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up, and all modes of severe weather are on the table — including hail, damaging wind and possibly an isolated tornado.

The strongest storms are expected from the St. Cloud area northward.

Cabin-goers and anyone heading to northern Minnesota are urged to stay sky aware throughout the evening.

For the Twin Cities, a stray rumble can't be ruled out around 11 p.m. to midnight, though the severe weather threat is expected to be waning by that point and moving east.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Behind the cold front, Saturday brings a noticeable shift.

Northwesterly winds will pull in more comfortable, seasonable air, with highs in the mid-70s and more sun than clouds.

It won't be as windy as Friday, but if you're heading out on the lake, northwest winds could still gust just above 20 mph.

Sunday brings some clouds through the morning and a chance of a stray shower, mainly across southern Minnesota.

Any outdoor plans in the morning should account for that possibility.

A random rumble can't be ruled out as well, though the threat looks mainly limited to showers.

Monday looks wetter as the system moves through, and temperatures are expected to settle into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s — almost a hint of fall in the air after today's summer-like warmth.