Minnesota weather: Storms and hail possible this week

Monday morning has a rainy start to the week for Minnesotans. The rain should stop around mid-morning but will start up again on Tuesday.

Once the clouds roll away, Monday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with a high temperature of 64 degrees.

Starting Monday night, Southeastern Minnesota can expect some quarter-sized hail. That hail could eventually move into the metro by Tuesday.

Tuesday, some severe weather is to be expected. Rain and some possible thunderstorms will be hitting the metro in the afternoon. The storms could brew some of that hail into Tuesday evening.

The rain will continue into Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week, a cold front will hit and temperatures will drop. Some possible flurries are in the forecast this weekend.