Minnesota weather: Steamy Tuesday with possible storms; then much cooler

Another hot and steamy day on Tuesday, before it gets much cooler.

The high temperature on Tuesday will be around 91 degrees in the Twin Cities, but it'll feel more like 98 degrees. Clouds will increase, with late day/evening strong storms possible. Tuesday night, it'll start to cool with a low of 65 degrees. Scattered storms are possible early, with drips lingering overnight.

Wednesday will be much cooler, with a high of around 69 degrees in the Twin Cities. Expect some morning drips early, with lingering clouds.

Thursday is looking pleasant, with sunshine and a high of 72 degrees. Friday will be sunny, with a high of around 76 degrees. Looking ahead to this weekend, it'll be sunny and seasonable, with highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your seven-day forecast: