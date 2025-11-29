LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Steady, light snowfall all day Saturday

The Brief Snow is sliding across the region on Saturday with accumulating snow for the southern half of Minnesota. It'll be a tough travel day with slick roads due to the light, continuous snow. It is expected to stay cold for the rest of the weekend.



Saturday will see light snowfall that is expected to last throughout the day as a winter system works its way across the region.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

A winter system will bring snow to the region on Saturday.

The heaviest snow will fall across Iowa and off toward Chicago, with some areas seeing 10–15 inches of snow.

Southern Minnesota will pick up snow with the Twin Cities seeing around 2–5 inches, with the northern Metro seeing the lower end amounts in comparison to the southern half of the Twin Cities.

Southern Minnesota could see upwards of 5–9 inches of snow, possibly more.

Temperatures will stay fairly steady all day with the lower to mid-20s this afternoon.

Snowy roads will lead to slick roadways today and will create travel issues.

Use caution for any travel plans.

11 a.m. Minnesota Winter weather update

Crashes and flight delays are being reported across Minnesota.

The snow is light and fluffy in the Twin Cities with consistent wind that can lead to blowing snow in open areas.

Mid-morning Minnesota winter weather update

Light snowfall in the Twin Cities area continues as heavier snow accumulates further south.

FOX 9's Jared Piepenburg says the metro will see blowing and drifting snow with some slick spots on the road.

The National Weather Service is advising the public to delay travel if possible.

The National Weather Service also shared the snowfall total at Sioux Falls Airport.

10 a.m. Minnesota winter weather update

The National Weather Service said that 2 to 4 inches have fallen in southern Minnesota so far, leading to deteriorating road conditions.

Traffic camera images show highways covered with snow.

FOX 9's Ian Keonard is warning travelers to use caution on slick roadways.

9 a.m. Minnesota winter weather update

8 a.m. Minnesota winter weather update

7 a.m. Minnesota winter weather forecast

Minnesota road conditions

Big picture view:

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, the most treacherous road conditions are in the southern half of Minnesota, with the Twin Cities seeing only partially covered roads, mostly in the southwest part of the metro.

More snow and ice is being reported in the western and southern parts of Minnesota.

MnDOT 511 map. (Supplied)

Extended forecast

What's next:

The wind picks up tonight into Sunday morning, creating some minor blowing and drifting snow.

The sky looks to show a lot more sunshine on Sunday.

The rest of the forecast stays cold with highs ranging from upper teens to lower 20s with little to no precipitation.

