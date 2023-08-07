Minnesota weather: Some sun and seasonable; super stray rumbles possible

After some much-needed rain over the weekend, Monday will feature some sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Some patchy fog and scattered clouds Monday morning will gradually diminish, leading to plenty of afternoon sunshine. A super stray rumble is possible from the Twin Cities metro southeastward. The high on Monday will be around 83 degrees.

Overnight, it'll be calm and quiet, with a low of around 63 degrees.

Tuesday will feature some toasty warmth, with a high of 85 degrees, plenty of sunshine and light breezes.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, highs in the 80s are expected with some opportunities for rumbles Wednesday and toward the end of the week.

Here's your seven-day forecast.