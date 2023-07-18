Minnesota weather: Strong storms possible on Wednesday

Hot and humid weather will set the stage for the possibility of some severe storms in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Much of southern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, is included in a "slight" risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon into the mid-evening.

Ian Leonard and the FOX 9 weather team will be monitoring the situation. Hit play above to see his forecast. And, as always, stay informed by using the FOX 9 Weather App.

