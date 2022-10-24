Minnesota weather: Seasonable temperatures return

Temperatures will return to more seasonable, October-style weather on Monday after a glorious weekend.

A cold front is pushing its way through Minnesota, reaching the Twin Cities in mid to late morning on Monday. This will cause temperatures to slide into the 60s for the metro around lunchtime, which is seasonable for this time of year. By the evening commute, the temperature will be in the mid-50s.

Late day and evening rain showers are possible on Monday. Overnight, lows will fall to about 39 degrees.

Perfectly seasonable weather is in store on Tuesday, with a high of 53 degrees and sunshine.

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain seasonable for much of the week, with highs in the 50s. The average this time of year is 54 degrees.