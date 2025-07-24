Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Rain totals from midweek storm

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 24, 2025 8:52am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
The Brief

    • Some areas of Minnesota picked up several inches of rain with this week's storms.
    • Hibbing saw the most rain, picking up more than 4 inches.
    • MSP Airport had more than an inch of rain.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some areas of Minnesota picked up several inches of rain this week. Here's a look at rainfall totals across the state from the rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Twin Cities rain totals

Rain totals across the Twin Cities metro from the midweek storm. (FOX 9)

Some areas of the Twin Cities metro picked up more than an inch of rain with this week's wet weather. Here's a look at rain totals across the metro: 

  • Scandia: 2.87 inches
  • Hastings: 2.56 inches
  • River Falls: 1.81 inches
  • Victoria: 1.73 inches
  • Carver: 1.70 inches
  • Forest Lake: 1.67 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 1.64 inches
  • Blaine: 1.55 inches
  • Maple Grove: 1.54 inches
  • Jordan: 1.52 inches
  • Edina: 1.39 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 1.32 inches
  • Lakeville: 1.24 inches
  • Woodbury: 1.18 inches
  • Waconia: 1.18 inches
  • Rockford: 1.15 inches
  • St. Paul: 1.13 inches
  • Minneapolis: 1.11 inches
  • Maple Plain: 1.07 inches
  • Rosemount: 1.07 inches
  • Hugo: 1.02 inches
  • Roseville: 1 inch
  • Hudson: 0.98 inches
  • Robbinsdale: 0.94 inches
  • North St. Paul: 0.91 inches
  • Rogers: 0.90 inches
  • Eagan: 0.89 inches
  • Stillwater: 0.83 inches
  • Burnsville: 0.76 inches
  • Andover: 0.75 inches
  • Cottage Grove: 0.74 inches
  • Prior Lake: 0.67 inches
  • Mound: 0.66 inches
  • Somerset: 0.65 inches

Minnesota rain totals

Rain totals across Minnesota from the midweek storm. (FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

Heavy rain fell across Minnesota on Wednesday, leading to flash floods and standing water in multiple areas. 

Here are rainfall totals across the state, with areas of northern Minnesota seeing significantly more rainfall than most of the Twin Cities metro this week: 

  • Hibbing: 4.03 inches
  • St. Cloud: 3.65 inches
  • Bemidji: 3.01 inches
  • Morris: 2.71 inches
  • Alexandria: 2.56 inches
  • Grand Marais: 2.54 inches
  • Ely: 1.86 inches
  • Red Wing: 1.83 inches
  • Mankato: 1.81 inches
  • Eau Claire: 1.68 inches
  • Owatonna: 1.41 inches
  • Cambridge: 1.34 inches
  • MSP: 1.06 inches
  • Duluth: 0.93 inches
  • Rochester: 0.77 inches
  • Hinckley: 0.76 inches
  • Hutchinson: 0.67 inches
  • New Richmond: 0.65 inches
  • Windom: 0.56 inches
  • Detroit Lakes: 0.53 inches
  • Willmar: 0.41 inches
  • Brainerd: 0.43 inches
  • International Falls: 0.38 inches
  • La Crosse: 0.29 inches
  • Marshall: 0.02 inches
  • Redwood Falls: 0.02 inches
