Minnesota weather: Rain totals from midweek storm

The Brief Some areas of Minnesota picked up several inches of rain with this week's storms. Hibbing saw the most rain, picking up more than 4 inches. MSP Airport had more than an inch of rain.



Some areas of Minnesota picked up several inches of rain this week. Here's a look at rainfall totals across the state from the rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Twin Cities rain totals

Rain totals across the Twin Cities metro from the midweek storm. (FOX 9)

Some areas of the Twin Cities metro picked up more than an inch of rain with this week's wet weather. Here's a look at rain totals across the metro:

Scandia: 2.87 inches

Hastings: 2.56 inches

River Falls: 1.81 inches

Victoria: 1.73 inches

Carver: 1.70 inches

Forest Lake: 1.67 inches

Coon Rapids: 1.64 inches

Blaine: 1.55 inches

Maple Grove: 1.54 inches

Jordan: 1.52 inches

Edina: 1.39 inches

Eden Prairie: 1.32 inches

Lakeville: 1.24 inches

Woodbury: 1.18 inches

Waconia: 1.18 inches

Rockford: 1.15 inches

St. Paul: 1.13 inches

Minneapolis: 1.11 inches

Maple Plain: 1.07 inches

Rosemount: 1.07 inches

Hugo: 1.02 inches

Roseville: 1 inch

Hudson: 0.98 inches

Robbinsdale: 0.94 inches

North St. Paul: 0.91 inches

Rogers: 0.90 inches

Eagan: 0.89 inches

Stillwater: 0.83 inches

Burnsville: 0.76 inches

Andover: 0.75 inches

Cottage Grove: 0.74 inches

Prior Lake: 0.67 inches

Mound: 0.66 inches

Somerset: 0.65 inches

Minnesota rain totals

Rain totals across Minnesota from the midweek storm. (FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

Heavy rain fell across Minnesota on Wednesday, leading to flash floods and standing water in multiple areas.

Here are rainfall totals across the state, with areas of northern Minnesota seeing significantly more rainfall than most of the Twin Cities metro this week: