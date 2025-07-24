Minnesota weather: Rain totals from midweek storm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some areas of Minnesota picked up several inches of rain this week. Here's a look at rainfall totals across the state from the rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Twin Cities rain totals
Rain totals across the Twin Cities metro from the midweek storm. (FOX 9)
Some areas of the Twin Cities metro picked up more than an inch of rain with this week's wet weather. Here's a look at rain totals across the metro:
- Scandia: 2.87 inches
- Hastings: 2.56 inches
- River Falls: 1.81 inches
- Victoria: 1.73 inches
- Carver: 1.70 inches
- Forest Lake: 1.67 inches
- Coon Rapids: 1.64 inches
- Blaine: 1.55 inches
- Maple Grove: 1.54 inches
- Jordan: 1.52 inches
- Edina: 1.39 inches
- Eden Prairie: 1.32 inches
- Lakeville: 1.24 inches
- Woodbury: 1.18 inches
- Waconia: 1.18 inches
- Rockford: 1.15 inches
- St. Paul: 1.13 inches
- Minneapolis: 1.11 inches
- Maple Plain: 1.07 inches
- Rosemount: 1.07 inches
- Hugo: 1.02 inches
- Roseville: 1 inch
- Hudson: 0.98 inches
- Robbinsdale: 0.94 inches
- North St. Paul: 0.91 inches
- Rogers: 0.90 inches
- Eagan: 0.89 inches
- Stillwater: 0.83 inches
- Burnsville: 0.76 inches
- Andover: 0.75 inches
- Cottage Grove: 0.74 inches
- Prior Lake: 0.67 inches
- Mound: 0.66 inches
- Somerset: 0.65 inches
Minnesota rain totals
Rain totals across Minnesota from the midweek storm. (FOX 9)
Dig deeper:
Heavy rain fell across Minnesota on Wednesday, leading to flash floods and standing water in multiple areas.
Here are rainfall totals across the state, with areas of northern Minnesota seeing significantly more rainfall than most of the Twin Cities metro this week:
- Hibbing: 4.03 inches
- St. Cloud: 3.65 inches
- Bemidji: 3.01 inches
- Morris: 2.71 inches
- Alexandria: 2.56 inches
- Grand Marais: 2.54 inches
- Ely: 1.86 inches
- Red Wing: 1.83 inches
- Mankato: 1.81 inches
- Eau Claire: 1.68 inches
- Owatonna: 1.41 inches
- Cambridge: 1.34 inches
- MSP: 1.06 inches
- Duluth: 0.93 inches
- Rochester: 0.77 inches
- Hinckley: 0.76 inches
- Hutchinson: 0.67 inches
- New Richmond: 0.65 inches
- Windom: 0.56 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 0.53 inches
- Willmar: 0.41 inches
- Brainerd: 0.43 inches
- International Falls: 0.38 inches
- La Crosse: 0.29 inches
- Marshall: 0.02 inches
- Redwood Falls: 0.02 inches