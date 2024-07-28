Minnesota weather: Rain and storms Sunday evening and overnight

The muggy and very warm weather will likely continue in this upcoming forecast. Highs are expected to peak in the 80s and close to 90 almost every single day this week.

Dew points will likely stay in the 60s with a few days peaking in the lower 70s, making for some very steamy weather.

Showers and storms are expected to arrive Sunday evening with the metro area also seeing the storms overnight.

A few showers and rumbles will likely linger Monday morning with mostly cloudy conditions the rest of Monday.

Tuesday will likely be hot, sunny, muggy and dry.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast and Sunday's temperatures: