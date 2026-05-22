Minnesota weather: Steady rain in western Minnesota, sprinkles in the Twin Cities Friday

The Brief Western Minnesota will get steady rain on Friday, while the Twin Cities could see a few sprinkles. Temperatures are expected to warm up quickly over the holiday weekend, reaching the upper 80s by Monday. Some isolated rumbles could pass through southern Minnesota on Sunday afternoon, but no severe weather is expected.



It'll be a soggy day in western Minnesota as the Twin Cities are expected to get a few sprinkles in the morning and evening.

Warmer days are ahead this Memorial Day weekend.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

Steady rain is expected to fall in western Minnesota with half an inch to an inch expected throughout the day.

The Twin Cities metro will likely see mostly cloudy skies with just a few sprinkles in the morning and evening.

Temperatures across the metro will stay in the upper 60s, with lows in the 50s overnight.

Scattered showers could roll through the 35 corridor Friday night as the system moves north.

Future forecast

What's next:

Most of the rain is expected to end early Saturday, with clouds clearing out by the afternoon for a pleasant day.

Highs could reach the lower 70s in the metro and 60s in the north.

A few light showers may linger into Saturday morning, but most areas will see sunshine by afternoon.

As high pressure builds and shifts east, warm air from the desert southwest will move in, quickly raising temperatures.

By Sunday, highs will approach the 80s, and Memorial Day Monday could see temperatures in the upper 80s, nearing 90 by Tuesday.

Sunday may bring a stray storm or two, but severe weather is not expected.

The warm-up will be a noticeable shift from the spring-like temperatures earlier in the week, making for a summer-like holiday.