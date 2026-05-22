MN police officer arrested in Bloomington for suspected DWI

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The Brief Bloomington police arrested a Chatfield police officer who was in uniform when he reportedly crashed his vehicle while intoxicated. Police say the officer was more than three times the legal limit allowed to drive a vehicle with a 0.28 blood alcohol content level. Court records show the Chatfield officer is facing DWI charges as well as carrying a pistol while intoxicated.



A Chatfield police officer was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Bloomington.

Minnesota police officer arrested for DWI

What they're saying:

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the officer was arrested around midnight on Thursday.

A Bloomington police officer reportedly responded to a driver who was speeding before crashing in the 9400 block of Lyndale Avenue.

Video shows the Chatfield police officer was in full uniform during the arrest.

Chief Hodges said after the officer was arrested, a breath test showed that he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.28, more than three times the legal limit in Minnesota, which is 0.08.

The chief adds that the 61-year-old officer works for the Chatfield Police Department part-time and that he had left a job at the Minnesota State Fair grounds just an hour before the arrest.

What's next:

FOX 9 has reached out to the Chatfield Police Department for a response and will update this story if one is received.

The officer's arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Dig deeper:

Court records show that the officer is charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated and carrying a pistol while intoxicated.

The full video shared by the Bloomington Police Department can be seen here.