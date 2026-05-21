North Minneapolis double shooting leaves 16-year-old dead

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The Brief Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 44-year-old man wounded in a double shooting in north Minneapolis early Thursday evening. Police responded to the 1300 block of 18th Avenue North just before 5:30 p.m. The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released information about a possible suspect.



Authorities say a 16-year-old boy is dead and a man in his 40s was injured in a double shooting in north Minneapolis early Thursday evening.

North Minneapolis homicide

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to reports of multiple shots fired just before 5:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of 18th Avenue North. When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 44-year-old man who was in the area at the time of the shooting sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He left the area in his vehicle, and drove to a gas station near Broadway and Knox Avenues to get medical attention before he was taken to North Memorial Health.

Officers located evidence of gunfire in the street on the 1300 block of 18th Avenue North.

"This is another heartbreaking act of violence that has left a young person dead, another individual wounded, and families suffering unimaginable pain," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. "Our investigators are working urgently to determine exactly what happened and to identify every person responsible for this violence."

What we don't know:

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, and if the two victims have any connection. Police haven’t released information about a possible suspect, and the victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MPD by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.